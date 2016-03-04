Facebook to overhaul UK tax structure, will pay "millions of pounds" more-BBC

LONDON, March 4 Facebook is to
restructure the way it pays tax in Britain, meaning it will pay
"millions of pounds" more to the Treasury, BBC TV reported on
Friday.
The BBC said that following criticism of its current tax
arrangements, the global tech giant would pay tax on profits
generated from advertising revenue initiated in Britain instead
of routing sales through Ireland for its largest advertisers.
Facebook was not immediately available to comment.
(Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Paul Sandle)