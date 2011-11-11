UK government urged to cut tax rate - report

LONDON Nov 11 More than 30 of the UK's top business figures have urged British finance minister George Osborne to "accelerate" plans to scrap the 50 pence higher rate of income tax, the Daily Telegraph reported on Friday.

In a letter to Osborne, published in the newspaper, the business leaders called for an increase in spending on infrastructure projects and to overhaul UK tax policy, including the private finance initiative.

Among the signatories are Nigel Rudd, chairman of BAA; Chris Grigg, chief executive of British Land (BLND.L); Tony Pidgley, chairman of Berkeley Group (BKGH.L); Harvey McGrath, chairman of Prudential (PRU.N); and Ian Powell, chairman of PricewaterhouseCoopers [PWC.UL].

"We would encourage an acceleration of the Government's commitments on two areas of tax policy: increasing the personal allowance and restoring 40 percent as the top rate of income tax," the signatories wrote.

"An early removal of the temporary 50 percent tax rate would attract wealth generators to the UK and support the entrepreneurs we need to help us grow the economy and provide jobs."

The British government is thought to favour scrapping the 50 pence rate of tax, possibly as early as next year, according to the article. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Richard Chang)