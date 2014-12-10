UK 'Google tax' will target inter-company payments

(Refiles to fix headline format)
By Tom Bergin and William James
LONDON Dec 9 A new British tax on companies
that shift profits out of the country and into tax havens will
target inter-company fees for services like use of intellectual
property, according to a Treasury document seen by Reuters.
Companies will also be required to report their potential
liability to the new tax, which the note said will sit outside
the existing corporate tax system. That is intended to avoid
legal challenges under existing tax treaties with countries like
Ireland, a major conduit for shifted profits.
The Treasury document said that the 25 percent tax would be
effective April 1, 2015, and would target conduit-type
structures, such as the "double-Irish" used by Google.
In that manoeuvre, Google denies having a taxable presence
in its main business in Britain and reports its annual UK
revenue -- more than $5 billion -- in Ireland. It then pays most
of this to a Bermudan affiliate as a fee for using Google
intellectual property.
Under the new rule, the charge paid to the Bermudan
affiliate could be reduced by the UK tax authority when
assessing how much profit is linked to UK activities.
The Treasury and HMRC declined to comment on the application
of the new tax before the publication of the draft 2015 Finance
Bill on Wednesday, when further details will be released.
Corporate tax avoidance has become a big political issue in
Britain in recent years.
Treasury minister David Gauke told parliament on Tuesday
that the diverted profits tax (DPT) announced last week was "an
example of where the Government are taking tough, practical
action to ensure that everybody pays what is required under the
law."
Recouping cash lost to tax avoidance has also become
increasingly important to Britain's public finances.
Conservative finance minister George Osborne said, if his party
wins next year's election, he wanted to raise a further 5
billion pounds by tightening rules on tax avoidance.
Chas Roy-Chowdhury, head of taxation at accounting group
ACCA, said the 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion) expected to be
raised over the next five years was modest given the size of the
UK operations of the companies likely to be affected. However,
he said, legal challenges were still possible.
"Just because the UK says the DPT is not Corporation Tax,
this does not mean that other jurisdictions will accept it as
such," he said.
(Additional reporting by William Schomberg; Editing by Larry
King)