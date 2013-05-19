UK opposition calls for country-by-country reporting

| LONDON
LONDON May 19 Britain's opposition Labour
party, tapping into widening public anger over corporate tax
avoidance, wants the government to push for new international
rules to force companies to report profit and tax payments
country-by-country.
Campaigners say the move, which is receiving increased
support internationally despite strong opposition from business,
would deter companies from shifting profit into tax havens where
they have no staff or sales.
Prime Minister David Cameron has said corporate tax
avoidance will be discussed at the annual summit of the Group of
Eight leading industrial economies, which Britain is hosting
next month in Northern Ireland.
He has urged companies to be more transparent but has only
proposed voluntary measures.
Companies say country-by-country reporting would impose
unreasonable administrative burdens.
But campaigners say firms fear being embarrassed by
highlighting how they frequently pay low or no taxes in
countries where they have big sales and how they report big
profits in tax havens.
The standard could also lead to companies revealing that
they earned no money in countries where they told investors they
operated profitably.
Coffee chain Starbucks received broad political,
media and public criticism in Britain last year after a Reuters
investigation showed it assured investors the United Kingdom was
a profitable market after telling tax authorities its operations
lost money.
The European Union agreed earlier this year to force
European banks to report profit on a country-by-country basis as
part of measures to ensure they hold enough capital.
The U.S. and EU have also agreed measures to force companies
in the extractive industries to publish tax and other payments
to resource-rich nations, to reduce corruption.
Labour on Sunday issued a new policy document on corporate
tax reform which backed forcing companies to publish figures on
revenues, profit and taxes in each country that they operate.
Ernst & Young, one of the 'big four' accounting firms which
audit most of the big multinational companies, has warned
clients that country-by-country reporting may become a global
standard unless they come up with an alternative.
Britain's CBI business lobby group has urged businesses to
publish "narrative" reports explaining their tax affairs to the
public.
A committee of UK lawmakers has accused Google Inc
of "unethical behaviour" for avoiding tax by shifting profit
from UK sales to an untaxed unit in Bermuda.
Google says it complies with tax rules in every country
where it operates.