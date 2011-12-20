UK MPs say taxman "too cosy" with companies

* MPs says UK taxman appears to favour big companies
* Tax authorities dispute findings, figures
By Keith Weir
LONDON, Dec 20 Lawmakers on Tuesday
attacked "cosy" relations between Britain's tax authorities and
large companies, saying they could cost the country millions of
pounds.
The inquiry by parliament's Public Accounts Committee
followed deals agreed between tax authority HMRC and U.S.
investment bank Goldman Sachs and British mobile group
Vodafone.
"This report is a damning indictment of HMRC and the way its
senior officials handle tax disputes with large corporations,"
PAC chair Margaret Hodge said in a statement.
"There is more than 25 billion pounds outstanding in
unresolved tax bills and it is essential that there should be
proper accountability to Parliament for the settlements reached
by HMRC," she added.
"Having looked at the two cases in the public domain, we are
concerned that many millions of pounds may be lost to the public
purse."
Hodge said Britons were concerned that big companies were
getting an easier ride than small businesses or individual
taxpayers.
"The Department's working practices must be seen by the
taxpaying public to be absolutely impartial. The impression
being given at the moment is quite the opposite, of far too cosy
a relationship between HMRC and large companies."
HMRC disputed the 25 billion pound figure and rejected the
main conclusions of the report, denying there were systemic
failures in the management of tax disputes.
"The report is based on partial information, inaccurate
opinion and some misunderstanding of facts," an HMRC spokesman
said in a statement.
"We agree that public confidence in our processes is
important, and, as we have already informed the Public Accounts
Committee, we propose to make further improvements to our
governance and to increase transparency about our work with
large business," he added.
Spending watchdog the National Audit Committee is expected
to carry out a supplementary review of larger tax settlements
for the PAC.
The PAC report singled out HMRC head Dave Hartnett for
criticism over his dealings with Goldman. Hartnett has announced
that he plans to retire next year when he will be 61.
"In particular, his evidence to the Treasury Select
Committee on his relationship with Goldman Sachs is less than
clear given his evidence to us that he facilitated a settlement
with the company over their tax dispute."
Goldman Sachs lowered its British tax bill by 10 million
pounds ($16 million) in 2010 after a privately negotiated deal
allowed it to avoid paying interest payments on 30 million
pounds back taxes it owed, it emerged in October.
Scrutiny over Vodafone's tax dealings sparked protests last
year at its main Oxford Street store in London. It reached a
settlement of 1.25 billion pounds in a dispute arising from an
acquisition, a figure which some MPs on the committee said was
far less than it could have been asked to pay.
Vodafone has described the sum it paid as a "full and final
settlement" and said it had no unpaid tax bill in the UK.