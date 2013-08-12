Deloitte seeks more clarity from UK on taxes -report

Aug 12 Deloitte UK has called for more consistency from Britain on taxes, the Telegraph said on Monday, quoting the head of the accounting firm.

Chief executive and senior partner David Sproul of Deloitte UK told the daily that a number of companies have put their plans to move to the United Kingdom on hold as a result of the mixed messages on taxes from the Treasury and the House of Commons Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

"On the one hand, you've got a government pursuing a tax strategy to make the UK one of the most completive regimes. But then you've got a push by the PAC and by others to say...we want to make sure everyone's paying their fair share of tax and we'll determine what that fair share of tax is," Sproul was quoted as saying.

Britain is initiating proposals aimed at discouraging companies and individuals from using complex schemes - some of which drift over into illegality - to reduce their tax payments, after several multinational firms were shown to be paying little or no taxes in Britain.

Deloitte could not be immediately reached outside normal working hours.