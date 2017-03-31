版本:
2017年 3月 31日 星期五

Britain's Ofcom plans to cut some BT wholesale broadband prices

LONDON, March 31 Britain's telecoms regulator said it planned to promote investment in faster broadband by cutting the price that network operator BT can charge other operators for connections with download speeds of up to 40 Mbit per second.

Ofcom said it expected the lower charges to be passed on to residential customers, increasing competition while companies construct their own full-fibre ultrafast networks to compete with BT's Openreach infrastructure.

The regulator said it intended to reduce Openreach's charges for its 40 Mbit/s broadband package, with the price falling from today's level of 88.80 pounds per year to 52.77 pounds in 2020/21.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)
