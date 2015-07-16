UK regulator to examine separation of BT network unit

LONDON, July 16 The British telecoms regulator
said BT could be made to spin off its networks unit,
which wholesales capacity to rivals like Sky and
TalkTalk, to boost competition in the broadband market
for consumers and businesses.
Forcing BT to divest Openreach is one option being
considering by Ofcom in its biggest review of the British
communications market for a decade. Others include retaining the
current model, and using market reviews to address any concerns
around competition, and applying new rules to BT.
Ofcom said the current system, whereby BT operates Openreach
as a separate unit, had delivered real choice.
But it added that although the incentive for BT to
discriminate against competing providers could be limited by
regulation, it could not be removed entirely.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)