UPDATE 3-BT could be broken up to improve Britain's broadband networks

By Paul Sandle and Kate Holton
LONDON, July 16 Britain's telecoms regulator is
seriously considering a break up of dominant provider BT,
after rivals accused it of abusing its market position and
failing to invest in the broadband networks they rely on.
Ofcom floated the idea of a forced separation of BT's
Openreach network after rivals Sky and TalkTalk
stepped up pressure for the national copper and fibre
broadband networks to be run by an independent operator.
Ofcom Chief Executive Sharon White said a split remained
"under serious consideration", after the regulator earlier on
Thursday had downplayed the option, saying the status quo had
worked for 10 years and a change would be disruptive.
"If we were going to rule it out, we would have ruled it out
today," she said when asked if analysts were correct to say she
was moving towards less radical reforms.
In an update on its industry review, Ofcom said the
incentive for BT to discriminate against competing providers
could be limited by regulation but not removed entirely.
However, it said the current system whereby the 169-year-old
BT operates Openreach as a separate unit, providing network
access to rivals, had delivered choice, quality and value for
customers over many years.
And it would also be an "intrusive and complex intervention
both for BT and the rest of the industry" to split it up.
Analysts at Citi said Ofcom's language seemed to kill off
the option of complete separation.
BT defended Openreach's record. It said customers of all
providers had enjoyed higher speeds and lower prices due to its
investment in a new fibre network, which would not have been
possible if BT had been split in two a decade ago following a
previous industry review.
"Ofcom have overseen a regime that has balanced investment
with competition and we hope they will once again put the needs
of the UK and its consumers ahead of those who have tried to
keep the UK in the digital dark ages," it said.
It added that its "ambitious plans for ultrafast broadband
also depended on BT remaining intact".
RADICAL RE-THINK
White said BT's commitment to invest was a "big factor" in
decided how the company was structured.
The regulator also said before taking the drastic measure of
splitting up BT, it would need to be sure any lesser proposals,
such as using new or existing market powers, had failed.
Shares in BT were flat.
BT's main rivals said they welcomed the focus on Openreach,
and called for radical thinking.
"For too long, consumers and businesses have been suffering
because the existing structure does not deliver the innovation,
competition and quality of service that they need," said Mai
Fyfield, Sky's chief strategy officer.
TalkTalk has said the current structure was not fit for
purpose, and BT's proposed acquisition of leading mobile
operator EE would only increase its dominance.
Chief Executive Dido Harding said it was "tremendous
arrogance" for a monopoly provider to suggest they were the only
people investing in ultrafast broadband. "They are patently
not," she said.
