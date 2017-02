LONDON, Sept 2 Gas exports from Conoco Phillips' Theddlethorpe gas terminal stopped on Thursday afternoon due to an operational issue offshore, a spokeswoman said on Friday.

"Work is currently underway to rectify the matter," she said.

Gas flow from the terminal stopped abruptly at around 1230 GMT on Thursday and has been at zero since, National Grid data showed.

The operator initially declined to comment on the drop in flows. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Keiron Henderson)