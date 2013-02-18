China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
LONDON Feb 18 A full maintenance shutdown at ConocoPhilips' Theddlethorpe gas terminal in Britain has been pushed back to July 3-17, the company said.
The shutdown will start at 0600 GMT on July 3 and last until 0600 GMT on July 17, the company said in an update to its maintenance schedule.
The outage had previously been planned for June 13-27.
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.