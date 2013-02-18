版本:
Britain's Theddlethorpe gas terminal shutdown postponed to July

LONDON Feb 18 A full maintenance shutdown at ConocoPhilips' Theddlethorpe gas terminal in Britain has been pushed back to July 3-17, the company said.

The shutdown will start at 0600 GMT on July 3 and last until 0600 GMT on July 17, the company said in an update to its maintenance schedule.

The outage had previously been planned for June 13-27.
