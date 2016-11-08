Tobler-moan: UK fans bare sweet teeth over scaled-down chocolate bar

ZURICH Nov 8 British fans of Toblerone
chocolate bars have bared their sweet teeth over a cost-cutting
move to space out the distinctive jagged peaks on versions of
the Swiss treat sold in the UK.
The scaled-down version was prompted by higher commodity
prices and had nothing to do with the British pound's plunge in
value since Britons voted in June to exit the European Union,
manufacturer Mondelez International said.
All the same, a Tobler-moan broke out on social media in
Britain as it was the third case in a month in which UK brands
have taken steps - including hefty price rises - to offset
higher costs for their products in the wake of the Brexit vote.
"This must be up there with the dumbest corporate decisions
of all time," Toblerone customer Michal Tat posted. "You have a
somewhat premium chocolate bar which is very well known for its
distinctive shape, and to save money you change the shape? Now
you have a premium-priced product that looks like a weird
knock-off of itself....Shame on you, Mondelez."
"It's not as if people eat Toblerone every day. You could
literally double the price and people would still buy it.
Fools," posted Nicholas Barker.
here
Mondelez reduced the weight of a version of Toblerone sold
to British discounter Poundland to 150 grams from 170 grams by
spacing its triangular chocolate peaks out more widely.
Another altered version, lightened to 360 grams from 400
grams, is sold in stores other than Poundland, a Toblerone
spokeswoman said.
While denying that the reductions were related to any
consequences of Brexit, Mondelez said on Tuesday that Toblerone
bars would continue to be sold elsewhere without changes.
"We always work hard to ensure we offer value for money for
our consumers, but like many other companies, unfortunately we
are experiencing higher costs for many ingredients," the
Toblerone spokeswoman said.
"We carry these costs for as long as possible, but to ensure
Toblerone remains on shelf, is affordable and retains the iconic
shape we all know and love, we have had to reduce the weight of
this particular bar (for the UK market)."
Mondelez exports Toblerone to 120 countries from a Swiss
plant in Bern. Its main sales channel is duty-free outlets.
Sugar prices have risen about 45 percent this year.
Milk prices have also started to rise, boosted by a pick-up in
demand and tighter supplies in the EU. Cocoa prices have
been weaker this year but remain comparatively high after
hitting a more than four-year peak late last year.
Economists believe that sterling's slump since the June vote
- it is down about 19 percent against the dollar and 16 percent
against the euro - will lead to higher prices in Britain despite
fierce competition between supermarkets.
Unilever was the first to move with an attempt to
impose 10 percent rises on a host of big brands like savoury
spread Marmite, Pot Noodle and Magnum ice cream
last month, triggering a dispute with supermarket group Tesco
.
A bag of Britain's biggest-selling potato chips is set to
rise by 10 percent after maker Walkers said this week the
sterling slump had pushed up manufacturing costs.
(Reporting by Michael Shields in Zurich,; Martinne Geller and
Nigel Hunt in London; editing by Mark Heinrich)