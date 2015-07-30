UPDATE 1-Clarkson and "Top Gear" presenters sign with Amazon for new car show

(Adds background)
By Kate Holton
LONDON, July 30 Britain's former BBC "Top Gear"
host Jeremy Clarkson has signed an exclusive deal with Amazon
to present a new motoring show for the online
retailer's subscription service alongside co-presenters Richard
Hammond and James May.
Clarkson had generated both controversy and profits for
Britain's publicly-funded broadcaster. His BBC contract was not
renewed after he physically attacked a member of the "Top Gear"
production staff in March.
The 55-year-old had become the popular face of the programme
by mixing a passion for cars with a swagger and blunt commentary
that offended numerous groups over the years, including
environmentalists, mental health charities and cyclists.
With "Top Gear" aired in more than 200 countries and watched
by 350 million viewers worldwide, his dismissal made headlines
around the world.
"I feel like I've climbed out of a bi-plane and into a
spaceship," he said of his new job, and in an apparent dig at
his previous employer.
Amazon Prime, a subscription service that costs $99 per year
or 79 pounds in Britain, offers free delivery to customers in
the hope they will shop more with the online retailer.
As a further incentive, Prime members also receive a range
of streaming music, movies and TV programmes.
The service, which is estimated to have around 40 million
members, is trying along with its rivals to make exclusive video
content a key area of differentiation. Where Netflix has 'House
of Cards' and 'Orange Is the New Black', Amazon Prime has
'Transparent' and now Clarkson's new motoring show.
Amazon said the new show, to be overseen by the trio's long
time executive producer Andy Wilman, will be available globally
on the subscription streaming service next year and run for
three seasons. It gave no further details of the as-yet unnamed
show.
"Top Gear" will continue on the BBC, where Clarkson has been
replaced as lead presenter by television personality and DJ
Chris Evans.
Clarkson had been on a final warning from the BBC over
accusations last year that he had used racist language while
filming the show.
Last October, the show also caused controversy when the crew
was forced to flee Argentina after driving a Porsche 928 GT with
the registration number H982 FKL. That was taken by some in
Argentina to refer to the Falklands war which it fought against
Britain in 1982.
(Additional reporting by Stephanie Addison and Mari Saito;
Editing by Janet Lawrence)