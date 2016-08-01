UPDATE 1-Rogue trader jailed for UK's biggest fraud warns it could happen again

* Adoboli received seven-year jail term over $2.3 bln fraud
* Now speaks for free at banking compliance conferences
* Says banks have failed to tackle cultural problems
* Fighting deportation from Britain to Ghana
By Estelle Shirbon
LONDON, Aug 1 Kweku Adoboli, the rogue trader
jailed in 2012 for the biggest fraud in British history, has
said his crimes could be repeated because bankers still faced
the same pressure to make profits "no matter what".
A star trader on the Exchange Traded Funds desk at UBS's
London office, Adoboli lost the Swiss bank $2.3 billion after
trading far in excess of his authorized risk limits and booking
fictitious hedging trades to hide his true exposure.
He was given a seven-year jail term in November 2012 and was
released from prison last year. He has been banned from working
in financial services but speaks about his experiences for free
at banking compliance conferences.
"I think it could absolutely happen again," he said in
interviews with the BBC broadcast on Monday.
"The young people I've spoken to, former colleagues I have
spoken to, are still struggling with the same issues, the same
conflicts, the same pressures to achieve no matter what."
During his trial, Adoboli said everything he did was to make
profits for UBS and was in line with the bank's culture, but
prosecutors said he told elaborate lies to cover up his reckless
and fraudulent trading. After 11 weeks of evidence, a jury
convicted him of two counts of fraud.
UBS was fined 30 million pounds ($40 million) for systems
and control failures and the trial was embarrassing for the
bank, but the jury rejected Adoboli's argument that he had been
tacitly authorised to break the rules to make profits.
"I accept I was found guilty of a crime that had dishonesty
central to it," said Adoboli, now 36.
However, he argued that the banking industry had failed to
learn from when things went wrong because it had a tendency to
try and blame individuals rather than face up to profound
cultural problems and hold senior managers accountable.
"Culture is being set at very senior levels of the industry
and those responsible for setting that culture are as
responsible for what the outcomes are as those who push the
buttons at the coalface," he said.
DEPORTATION
Adoboli, who does not have British citizenship, is fighting
deportation to his native Ghana and is not allowed to work in
Britain.
Supporters have launched a crowd-funding appeal on the
FundRazr website to help him fund his legal battle to stay in
Britain. They have raised 14,446 pounds so far.
"I'm trying to achieve something positive from the
experience that I've been through but I face deportation from
the UK in a way that would mean that I'm not able to continue
doing this work of sharing the story," he said.
"I unreservedly apologise for what happened ... I went to
prison for it," Adoboli said.
The son of a United Nations official, Adoboli spent part of
his childhood in the Middle East before arriving in Britain aged
12 and attending a private Quaker boarding school where he did
so well he was chosen to be "head boy".
Confident, articulate and hard-working, he initially thrived
at UBS and was selected for the bank's "Ascent" programme for
future leaders.
But from 2008 onwards, he started using illicit trading
methods, culminating in a concealed risk exposure of $12 billion
in August 2011. His desk's authorised risk limit was $100
million during a day's trading.
He argued at the trial that he had become de-sensitized to
the enormity of the numbers due to burnout.
After losing control of the situation, he threw in the towel
in September 2011, owning up in an email to the bank that he had
hidden short positions in Eurostoxx and DAX index futures that
turned out to be worth a staggering $8.75 billion.
After UBS frantically unwound the positions, the scandal had
cost it $2.3 billion and a drop in its share price of more than
10 percent on the day of Adoboli's arrest.
