UPDATE 2-"Cowardly" Tunisian security forces let down beach attack victims -UK inquiry

* Inquest finds Tunisia attack victims unlawfully killed
* Tour operator, hotel not found to have neglected victims
* Families to start civil case against travel firm TUI
* Staff and guests showed "personal courage" during attack
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Feb 28 "Cowardly" Tunisian security
forces let down the victims of a shooting at a beach hotel
hotel, making "deliberate and unjustifiable" delays in their
journey to the scene, a UK inquiry found on Tuesday.
A gunman killed 30 Britons and eight others on a Tunisian
resort in June 2015, having walked nearly two miles on his
killing spree before being shot dead by security forces. Islamic
State claimed responsibility.
Summing up after a six-week inquest, Judge Nicholas
Loraine-Smith severely criticised the security forces, saying
that their response had been "at best shambolic and at worst
cowardly".
An inquest by Tunisian authorities was also critical of
local security forces' response.
Loraine-Smith did however praise the "conspicuous personal
courage" showed by some staff and guests and said neither the
tour operator nor the hotel had been neglectful in the unlawful
killings.
The British victims had booked their trips through Thomson
Holidays, which is owned by TUI Group.
Families of those killed have been critical of TUI for not
highlighting British government warnings around travel to
Tunisia in their advertising for holidays, and not making it
easier to cancel trips following a previous attack in Tunis.
A lawyer for the victims' families said they would begin
civil proceedings against TUI for damages.
"It is now crucial that the whole travel industry learns
from what happened in Sousse to reduce the risk of similar
catastrophic incidents in future," a statement from Clive Garner
at Irwin Mitchell, which represents 22 of the families, said.
The resort attack took place in Sousse, 140 km (87 miles)
south of Tunis, three months after an attack on a museum in
Tunis, with foreign tourists taken hostage.
Loraine-Smith said that TUI did not update their website
following the Tunis attack, and the firm's phone operators did
not direct concerned customers to the government's travel advice
for Tunisia in the wake of the museum shooting.
TUI said in a statement "steps to raise awareness" of the
government's travel advice had subsequently been taken.
While critical of the security arrangements at the Tunisian
hotel, Loraine-Smith said that the case did not meet the
requirements for a finding of "neglect", as the tourists went on
holiday freely.
In Britain, a coroner's inquest establishes the facts of an
incident but does not assign legal blame or guilt.
