UPDATE 1-UK complains to Twitter over withdrawal of access to user data

LONDON, April 26 Britain has protested to
Twitter over restricting the government's access to
data, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on
Wednesday.
The Telegraph newspaper, citing industry sources, said
Twitter had withdrawn access to information which helped the
police and intelligence agencies identify plots as part of the
social media firm's efforts to stop user data being used for
surveillance.
"We are protesting this decision. We are in talks with
Twitter on getting access to this data," the spokesman told
reporters. He added that social media companies needed to play a
role in the government's fight against terrorism.
Twitter was not immediately available for comment.
