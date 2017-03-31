版本:
Britain and U.S. tell NATO allies to "raise their game" on defence spending

LONDON, March 31 Britain and the United States said on Friday that NATO allies needed to commit to increase defence spending every year, calling on countries who do not meet the alliance's 2 percent spending target to "raise their game".

"Secretary Mattis and I have agreed that others must now raise their game, and those failing to meet the 2 percent commitment so far should at least agree to year on year real terms increases," British Defence Secretary Michael Fallon said during a joint news conference with U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Phil Stewart; Writing by William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
