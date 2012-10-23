Britain eyes more 'smart defense' deals with U.S.-official

* British officials pitch Brimstone missile for U.S. use
* Jet trainer another possible cooperation project
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, Oct 23 Britain, already the largest
foreign supplier of defense equipment to the United States, sees
opportunities for the two allies to expand cooperation on
weapons programs in coming years as mounting budget pressures
strain military coffers, said an official at Britain's trade and
investment office.
British trade and security officials are leading a
delegation of more than 20 UK firms participating in a major
U.S. Army trade show in Washington this week.
They are also scheduled to meet with Pentagon officials for
talks on expanding defense trade between the two countries after
a bilateral defense trade treaty that was signed in 2007 but
only entered into force in April.
Geoff Gladding, regional director for defense and security
sales in Europe and the Americas at Britain's trade and
investment office, said it made sense to join forces on
development of new weapons, given tighter budgets.
Britain and other European countries have already cut their
military budgets sharply while the Pentagon's proposed budget is
slated to be cut by $487 billion over the next decade - with
another $500 billion in cuts looming unless lawmakers find other
ways to reduce the federal deficit.
Gladding said bilateral cooperation on arms programs were
underscored by NATO's new "smart defense" policy, which
encourages greater cooperation among alliance members to give
members access to weapons they could not afford on their own.
"Everybody's challenges are very similar," Gladding told
Reuters on the sidelines of the annual conference of the
Association of the U.S. Army. "It just absolutely screams out to
us that there are things we can do jointly to ... deliver the
kind of capability that our armed forces need."
Gladding said his office was in active discussions with U.S.
Army officials and others about Britain's Brimstone missile
air-to-ground missile program, built by MBDA, which is owned by
Franco-German aerospace group EADS, Britain's BAE
Systems and Finmeccanica of Italy.
Given close ties between the two nations, and the success of
the Brimstone missile system in the joint Libyan operation last
year, Washington could find it advantageous to buy the British
missiles rather than develop its own separate system, he said.
"We're having a dialogue about whether this could be the
kind of program that the U.S. might be able to take advantage
of," he said.
The Pentagon's own efforts to develop a new air-to-ground
missile has run into some problems. The Joint Common Missile
program was cancelled in 2005, but was later revived as the
Joint Air-Ground Missile, but that program's future is in doubt
amid escalating budget pressures and affordability concerns.
Lockheed Martin Corp and Raytheon Co are
working on technology development contracts on the U.S. program.
Gladding said one option might be for MBDA to partner with a
U.S. company to offer the Brimstone missile to the U.S.
military, citing what he called "definite interest" by U.S.
officials in the British missile program.
The Hawk single-engine advanced jet trainer aircraft
developed by BAE Systems might also be a good fit for the U.S.
Air Force, he said, noting Washington could save money by using
a plane was already available rather than developing a new one.
British firms are also exhibiting innovative solutions to
deal with roadside bombs at the trade show, Gladding said,
citing that area as another ripe for possible cooperation.
Britain and the United States are already working together
on a next-generation submarine to deliver nuclear weapons, and
Britain's expertise in providing security - underscored during
the recent Olympic Games - was another fertile area, he said.
Gladding said he would also meet with Pentagon officials to
discuss the U.S.-UK defense trade treaty, noting that Britain
needed to do more to encourage UK firms to get involved.
The treaty, the first of its kind, is intended to ease
exports of weapons between the two countries by reducing the
need for export licenses and other U.S. government approvals.
The treaty creates "approved communities" of government
agencies and companies that may export and transfer certain U.S.
items to pre-approved buyers within the United States and United
Kingdom and to locations where military operations are being
conducted or supported, according to the State Department.
So far, only 10 British companies have signed up, but London
is trying to increase the number by publicizing the treaty more,
said Tracy Buckingham, assistant director for North America and
Northern Europe at the British trade agency.
Britain accounts for 70 percent of global defense exports to
the United States, and British companies have significant roles
on big U.S. weapons programs like the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter
built by Lockheed Martin and the M777 Howitzer.