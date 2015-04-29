UPDATE 1-U.S. military jet lands safely in England after in-flight emergency

(Adds details)
LONDON, April 29 A U.S. Air Force refuelling jet
has landed safely at its base in England, RAF Mildenhall, after
an in-flight emergency, the Air Force unit that operates the
aircraft said on Wednesday.
The Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker with call sign QUID 72
returned safely at 1:20 a.m. (0020 GMT), an hour after the
emergency, according to a statement from the 100th Air Refueling
Wing.
"The in-flight emergency was associated with a flight
control-related malfunction; however, the crew and aircraft were
never in jeopardy," a spokeswoman for the unit said in an
emailed response to questions.
The jet was on a routine air refuelling mission and had
three crew members on board as well as three additional military
passengers, she said.
RAF Mildenhall, in Suffolk, eastern England, had been its
planned destination.
(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; Editing by Stephen Addison)