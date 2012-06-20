London stung by U.S. attack on bank regulation record

| LONDON, June 20
LONDON, June 20 Calling London a haven of
regulatory loopholes that spawns financial trading disasters
could make it harder to align new transatlantic rules, figures
in London's financial and legal circles said on Wednesday.
Responding to attacks in Congress on London's regulatory
record, European policymakers, analysts and industry officials
called the American comments ill-advised and politically driven.
"As the old saying goes, it is like the pot calling the
kettle black," analysts at Mediobanca said.
A hearing in Congress - on how supervisors failed to spot
the buildup of $2 billion in derivatives losses at a London unit
of U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase & Co - heard a top regulator
and lawmakers describe London as offering a loophole American
banks eagerly exploit.
"It seems to be that every big trading disaster happens in
London," Carolyn Maloney, a Democratic lawmaker told Tuesday's
hearing.
Gary Gensler, chairman of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission (CFTC), which regulates derivatives, added that U.S.
firms, such as the JPMorgan branch in London, were set up abroad
to find "lower regulatory regimes".
AIG, the U.S. insurer rescued by U.S. taxpayers, and
CitiGroup's special purpose investment vehicle, which kept
huge holdings of debt off the bank's balance sheet, were both in
London and could put American taxpayers on the hook, Gensler
said.
"So often it comes right back here, crashing to our shores,"
Gensler said, putting London on a par with other offshore
centres like the Cayman Islands, a home to some hedge funds.
Yet Britain's Financial Services Authority has repeatedly
said JPMorgan operates as a branch in London that is mainly
regulated by the U.S. authorities, with the Office of the
Comptroller of the Currency having five of its examiners based
in JPMorgan's London building.
The FSA has long admitted its "light touch" pre-crisis
regime failed and says it has become one of the toughest
regulators in the world. Its top banking supervisor has seen no
UK regulatory breaches for now at JPMorgan.
The UK watchdog declined to comment on Tuesday's remarks in
Congress.
Mark Boleat, policy committee chairman at the City of
London, home to a big chunk of the UK financial services sector,
said the comments bring heat but no light and that each country
needed to put its regulatory house in order.
"What we need to do, however, is avoid political jousting
and to work together to ensure that international regulation is
congruent," Boleat said.
NO TOUCH
Anthony Belchambers, chief executive of the Futures and
Options Association, said the outburst was extraordinary after
the financial crisis was sparked by a "no touch" U.S. regulatory
regime towards derivatives and mortgage selling.
Defaults on U.S. home loans in 2007 triggered a global
market meltdown, fuelled by the collapse of U.S. bank Lehman
Brothers the following year.
"It is simply not helpful to wag fingers at other
jurisdictions at a time when we must be thinking of how to
establish a coherent framework for regulations across borders,"
Belchambers said.
The accusations came on the day world leaders met in
neighbouring Mexico to congratulate themselves on how well their
globally coordinated financial reforms were falling into place.
JPMorgan's losses not only embarrassed the bank but also
regulators like the CFTC, which was already under the gun for
failing to spot the financial crisis and faces a
Congress-inspired budget cut.
The bank's losses coincide with a shift to implementing new
rules at a time when there are already suspicions that some
countries may try to row back on the detail.
"You would hope that regulators would be working in a more
cooperative spirit and that is difficult where there is any lack
of trust," said Richard Reid, director of research at the
International Centre for Financial Regulation.
This lack of trust has already prompted the financial
industry to call on the G20 to redouble efforts to mesh their
national rules to avoid extra costs.
Some regulatory over-reach beyond local borders looks
unavoidable, as Gensler openly linked concerns about London with
his commission's push to get approval for new derivatives rules.
Leaving out the London branches of U.S. banks from the rules
would be another loophole and a retreat from reform, Gensler
said.
"I hope that the commission will vote ... to get public
comment this Thursday so that we don't in essence create another
London loophole," Gensler said.
The European Union has been slammed for doing likewise with
its new markets and derivatives rules, saying that U.S. firms
who want to do business in the 27-country bloc should be
complying with "equivalent" rules back home.
"This is just another manifestation of the iron curtain
which financial services regulators are raising across the
Atlantic," said Simon Gleeson, a partner at law firm Clifford
Chance.