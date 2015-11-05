GM's Vauxhall recalls 220,000 Zafira B models to inspect fire-related incidents

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Nov 5 General Motors' UK offshoot Vauxhall is recalling 220,000 of its Zafira B mid-sized cars to inspect the car's heating and ventilation systems and ascertain the root cause of fire-related incidents, its Chairman and Managing Director Rory Harvey said in a video message on Thursday.
Letters to owners of Zafira B models to arrange to visit local Vauxhall dealers will be sent in a staged process, beginning Nov. 12, Harvey said. (bit.ly/1WD5Cuq)
The fire-related incidents, which only affect Zafira B models with manual air conditioning or no air conditioning, are caused by "improper repair of the blower motor resistor and its thermal fuse", according to initial investigations by the British carmaker, the chairman said. (Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by David Holmes)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.