版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 8日 星期三 16:09 BJT

UK sees 6 percent jump in new car registrations in March-SMMT

LONDON, April 7 British new car registrations rose by 6 percent in March to 492,774 vehicles, a record for the month this century, an industry body said on Wednesday.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said the increase took the rise in sales this year to 6.8 percent.

Sales rose by nearly 10 percent in 2014 to hit their highest level in a decade, the SMMT said in January. (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Paul Sandle)
