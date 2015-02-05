UK new car sales rise 6.7 pct in January to 8-yr high

BRIEF-Mazor Robotics Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.08
* Mazor Robotics reports record first quarter 2017 revenue which increases 83% year-over-year to $11.7 million
LONDON Feb 5 British new car registrations rose by 6.7 percent in January to their highest level for that month since 2007, an industry body said on Thursday.
The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said sales in January totalled 164,856 units, compared to 154,562 units in January 2014.
Sales rose by nearly 10 percent in 2014 to hit their highest level in a decade, the SMMT said last month.
"For 2015, we expect to see some levelling off throughout the year. Demand is back to pre-recession levels following record-breaking growth," SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said. (Reporting by David Milliken and Sam Wilkin; Editing by Alison Williams)
* Mazor Robotics reports record first quarter 2017 revenue which increases 83% year-over-year to $11.7 million
* Wilmington capital management - assets under management amounted to about $41.6 million as at March 31, 2017, consistent with those managed at Dec 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tellurian reports progress made on driftwood project and q1 financial results