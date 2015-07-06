UPDATE 1-Western Europe car sales up 14.3 pct year/year in June - LMC

* West Europe car sales rise on extra selling days

FRANKFURT/LONDON, July 6 West European car sales rose 14.3 percent year-on-year in June, industry data showed on Monday, as Britain, Germany, France and Spain shrugged off political uncertainty in the run-up to Greece's bailout referendum to deliver double-digit gains.

Car sales increased to 1.31 million registrations last month, from 1.15 million in the same month a year earlier and 1.06 million in May, data from LMC Automotive showed. Almost all major markets performed well, helped by extra selling days.

Only Greece, Ireland and Finland showed a fall in June sales compared with a year earlier, dropping 21.6 percent, 14 percent and 2.5 percent respectively, LMC said.

"Despite growing concerns over Greece's future in the euro zone and the implications for the currency union, the car market in Western Europe grew strongly in June and indeed in the first half of the year," LMC Automotive analyst Emiliano Lewis said.

"While uncertainty created by the Greek crisis clouds the picture of coming months, after a strong start we still expect 2015 to be up comfortably on the previous year," Lewis said.

Sales figures and forecasts showed the seasonally adjusted annual sales rate rose to 13.22 million in June from 12.51 million in May.

Sales were up 8 percent in the first six months of 2015, according to the LMC data, which is compiled from published registration figures and projections for some smaller markets.

British new car registrations in June rose 12.9 percent year-on-year to 257,817 vehicles, and marked the best half-year performance on record, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said on Monday.

Sales in Britain were up 7.0 percent in the first six months of the year, although the society said it expected slower growth later this year.

"(It) is encouraging to see more consumers choosing British models. This is important for the wider economy with 799,000 people now employed across the UK automotive sector, including retail," SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes said.

"We anticipate a flatter second half of the year as the market finds its natural running rate."

Registrations in Germany, Europe's largest auto market, rose by 13 percent in June to 313,600 passenger cars following their strongest monthly gain this year, the VDA industry association said last week, extending the year-to-date advance to 5 percent or 1.62 million autos. (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Andy Bruce; Editing by Dale Hudson)