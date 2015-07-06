UPDATE 1-Western Europe car sales up 14.3 pct year/year in June - LMC

* West Europe car sales rise on extra selling days
* Large markets post double-digit gains
* Greek car sales fall 21.6 percent - LMC
FRANKFURT/LONDON, July 6 West European car sales
rose 14.3 percent year-on-year in June, industry data showed on
Monday, as Britain, Germany, France and Spain shrugged off
political uncertainty in the run-up to Greece's bailout
referendum to deliver double-digit gains.
Car sales increased to 1.31 million registrations last
month, from 1.15 million in the same month a year earlier and
1.06 million in May, data from LMC Automotive showed. Almost all
major markets performed well, helped by extra selling days.
Only Greece, Ireland and Finland showed a fall in June sales
compared with a year earlier, dropping 21.6 percent, 14 percent
and 2.5 percent respectively, LMC said.
"Despite growing concerns over Greece's future in the euro
zone and the implications for the currency union, the car market
in Western Europe grew strongly in June and indeed in the first
half of the year," LMC Automotive analyst Emiliano Lewis said.
"While uncertainty created by the Greek crisis clouds the
picture of coming months, after a strong start we still expect
2015 to be up comfortably on the previous year," Lewis said.
Sales figures and forecasts showed the seasonally adjusted
annual sales rate rose to 13.22 million in June from 12.51
million in May.
Sales were up 8 percent in the first six months of 2015,
according to the LMC data, which is compiled from published
registration figures and projections for some smaller markets.
British new car registrations in June rose 12.9 percent
year-on-year to 257,817 vehicles, and marked the best half-year
performance on record, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and
Traders (SMMT) said on Monday.
Sales in Britain were up 7.0 percent in the first six
months of the year, although the society said it expected slower
growth later this year.
"(It) is encouraging to see more consumers choosing British
models. This is important for the wider economy with 799,000
people now employed across the UK automotive sector, including
retail," SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes said.
"We anticipate a flatter second half of the year as the
market finds its natural running rate."
Registrations in Germany, Europe's largest auto market, rose
by 13 percent in June to 313,600 passenger cars following their
strongest monthly gain this year, the VDA industry association
said last week, extending the year-to-date advance to 5 percent
or 1.62 million autos.
