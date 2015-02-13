UPDATE 1-Virgin Media shakes up UK fixed-line market with expansion plan

* Liberty Global spending 3 bln pounds on network expansion
* Will add 4 million premises to British network
By Paul Sandle
LONDON, Feb 13 Cable operator Virgin Media is
building out its network to reach a further four million British
homes, taking the fight to rivals BT and Sky
with its biggest expansion in more than a decade.
Owned by Europe's largest cable operator Liberty Global
, Virgin Media said on Friday it would spend 3 billion
pounds ($4.6 billion) expanding its network by a third, shaking
up the relatively stable fixed-line industry
It competes with BT, Sky and TalkTalk in offering
pay-TV, fixed-line telephony and broadband, known as "triple
play". Virgin Media also offers mobile, and will soon face
competition from BT and Sky there too as the two groups add
mobile to cover all bases for customers.
Analysts said the Virgin Media expansion was a "lightning
bolt" to BT, which has just agreed to pay 12.5 billion pounds to
buy mobile operator EE.
Shares in BT, which has announced plans to increase its
connection speeds, were down 2.1 percent by 1600 GMT on Friday.
Sky was down 0.8 percent and TalkTalk slipped 1.3 percent.
Deutsche Bank said the British fixed-line market had been
relatively cosy compared to other European countries.
"As the UK market finally becomes a convergent one -- post
BT/EE -- this morning's news serves as a wake-up call that
competition can increase as well as decrease," they said.
The roll-out of cable in Britain ground to a halt at the
turn of the century after Telewest and NTL racked up huge debts
building their networks and buying rivals before the dotcom
bubble burst and the telecoms market collapsed in 2000.
NTL and Telewest merged in 2006 and subsequently joined
forces with Richard Branson's Virgin-branded mobile operator.
Liberty Global agreed to buy the group for about $23.3 billion
two years ago, giving it the finances to expand.
Citi analysts said Virgin currently has around 5 million
subscribers across all services.
"The big question for investors will be whether Virgin Media
can maintain its (market) share profile vs. homes passed," they
said.
"If this is the case, then potentially there are 1.7 million
subscribers across the triple play space 'at risk' when the roll
out of the increased footprint is completed."
($1 = 0.6501 pounds)
