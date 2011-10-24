UPDATE 2-WikiLeaks says "blockade" threatens its existence

* Assange says site may have to shut due to cash crunch
By Michael Holden
LONDON Oct 24 WikiLeaks will have to stop
publishing secret cables and devote itself to fund-raising if it
is unable to end a financial "blockade" by U.S. firms such as
Visa and MasterCard by the end of the year, founder Julian
Assange said on Monday.
After releasing tens of thousands of confidential U.S.
government cables, WikiLeaks needs $3.5 million over the next
year to continue operating, Assange said.
Visa and MasterCard stopped processing donations for
WikiLeaks in December 2010 after the United States criticised
the organisation's release of thousands of sensitive U.S.
diplomatic cables from its embassies all over the world.
In the 24 hours before credit card donations were blocked,
the organisation said it had received $135,000. Now, it is
receiving on average about 7,000 euros ($9,700)a month.
Assange said there were no lawful grounds for the blockade
by Bank of America Corp , Visa Inc , MasterCard Inc
, eBay Inc unit PayPal and Western Union Co
, which he said had cost Wikileaks 95 percent of its
revenue.
"If WikiLeaks does not find a way to remove this blockade,
given our current levels of expenditure, we will simply not be
able to continue by the turn of the year," Assange told a news
conference.
In July, WikiLeaks filed a complaint to the
Directorate-General for Competition of the European Commission,
saying Visa and MasterCard had breached antitrust provisions set
out by the EU Treaty.
Assange, who is fighting extradition from Britain to Sweden,
where he faces allegations of sexual misconduct, said he hoped
the European Commission would make a decision to hold a full
investigation by mid-November.
In interviews last year, Assange said WikiLeaks had
extensive internal documents from a bank, believed to be Bank of
America, an announcement that knocked 3 percent off the value of
the bank's shares.
However, on Monday he said this data was now out of
WikiLeaks' hands and in the possession of an unnamed suspended
WikiLeaks employee.
"At this stage, we do not believe, unfortunately, that we
will regain that material, which is a great loss," he said.
Daniel Domscheit-Berg, who last year was fired by Assange as
WikiLeaks' co-spokesman, told Reuters in August that he had
destroyed about 3,000 submissions that WikiLeaks had received
relating to Bank of America.
