Zurich Insurance says to cut 240 jobs in Britain

European shares edge back towards 21-mo highs though miners, energy firms drag
* Zodiac, Safran reach deal (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices)
LONDON Jan 19 Zurich Insurance said on Thursday it expects to cut 240 jobs in Britain following the merger last year of its UK life and general insurance businesses into one division.
The job cuts would mainly be in back office functions, Zurich said in a statement.
"The steps we are undertaking will make us sustainable in a highly competitive market, creating a platform for growth," said Tulsi Naidu, chief executive of Zurich's UK business.
Rival insurer Aviva said earlier on Thursday it would also merge its UK life and general insurance businesses. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)
LONDON, May 25 European shares clung on to gains in early deals on Thursday helped by firmer banking shares and as corporate deals activity, after French aero firms Safran and Zodiac finally striking a deal, continued apace.
LONDON, May 24 U.S. bank Citi held on to top spot in the foreign exchange industry’s main annual ranking of traders by volume on Wednesday despite losing around 2 percent in market share, results showed.