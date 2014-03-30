PRESS DIGEST-SUNDAY BRITISH BUSINESS - MARCH 30

LONDON, March 30 British newspapers reported the
The Sunday Times
INSURERS DEMAND CITY WATCHDOG'S HEAD AFTER MARKET BLUNDER
Martin Wheatley, head of the Financial Conduct Authority
(FCA), faces calls for his resignation after a gaffe that wiped
billions of pounds from the value of insurance companies.
The Association of British Insurers (ABI) is expected to
write to Chancellor George Osborne to complain about the FCA,
which has been accused of creating a false market in insurers'
shares over the way plans for a review of savings policies sold
in the 30 years after 1970 were announced on Friday.
Senior sources at four of Britain's biggest insurers have
told The Sunday Times that Wheatley's position is untenable, the
paper said.
CHINESE GIANT SWOOPS ON HOUSE OF FRASER
A Chinese business tycoon is in advanced talks for a
takeover of House of Fraser, the British department
store chain.
Sunpower, a Nanjing-based conglomerate run by Yuan Yafei,
has tabled a bid that values House of Fraser at more than 450
million pounds ($749 million).
RBS LINES UP MASTERMIND OF BAILOUT AS NEW FINANCE CHIEF
An architect of the 2008 banks bailout in Britain is
believed to be the frontrunner to become finance director at
Royal Bank of Scotland.
Ewen Stevenson, co-head of European investment banking at
Credit Suisse, is said to be close to being appointed
to the position.
FOUNDER DAMELIN SET TO QUIT AT WONGA
Wonga founder Errol Damelin is poised to quit as chairman as
the City watchdog prepares to clamp down on the payday loans
industry.
CHINESE BANK SETS SIGHTS ON UNICREDIT'S PIONEER
China's biggest state-owned bank, Industrial & Commercial
Bank of China (ICBC), is considering a 2
billion-euro swoop on Pioneer, one of Europe's biggest fund
managers. Pioneer is owned by Unicredit, the Italian
bank.
MANSION TAX FEARS STALL LAND SECURITIES LUXURY FLATS PLAN
Land Securities has postponed plans to build 200
luxury flats near Buckingham Palace in the first sign that
threats of a "mansion tax" are hitting the capital's economy.
The firm has pushed back a decision on Portland House, next
to Victoria station, until after the general election next year.
STANLOW REFINERY ON BRINK AS DEBT TALKS LOOM
The future of the Stanlow oil refinery, Britain's
second-largest, has been thrown into doubt by a funding crisis.
The refinery, owned by Essar Energy has been hit
hard by plummeting margins and a fire that forced a partial
shutdown last year. In July it must repay or refinance a 330
million pounds ($549 million) loan from Barclays.
BABCOCK FEARS SCOTS "YES" VOTE
Babcock International, the owner of the dockyard
assembling the Royal Navy's new aircraft carriers, has warned
that Scottish independence would bring at least two years of
"complete uncertainty".
The Sunday Telegraph
NETWORK RAIL FACES BIGGEST FINE IN ITS HISTORY
The authority responsible for the British rail network is
expected to be fined about 70 million pounds ($116 million) as
it prepares to tell regulators on Monday that only 89.9 percent
of trains are reaching their destinations on time. The official
target is 92.5 percent.
LABOUR'S BANK PLAN "IMPOSSIBLE" SAYS HEAD OF NEW COMPETITION
WATCHDOG
Labour's plans for a swift break-up of Britain's banking
industry would be unworkable, the head of the UK's new
competition watchdog has warned.
Alex Chisholm, the chief executive of the Competition and
Markets Authority (CMA), said any investigation leading to the
potential forced sale of bank branches would take "18 months at
least" and require "a ton of work", while any ensuing disposals
could take several years.
CARD FACTORY EYES SUMMER FLOTATION
Card Factory is planning to join the list of retailers
looking to float on the stock market with an initial public
offering that could value the discount retailer at 700 million
pounds ($1.2 billion).
($1=0.6011 pounds)
