UK govt bond yields indicated at new low 1 pct after Brexit vote - Tradeweb

LONDON, June 24 The yield on 10-year UK
government bonds was indicated at a new low on Friday, according
to pricing data from bond platform Tradeweb, as investors rushed
to the safety of government debt after Britain's vote to leave
the European Union.
The 10-year yield fell to 1.008 percent in
highly volatile and illiquid movements, having earlier been
indicated as high as 1.59 percent on Friday morning immediately
after Tradeweb started offering quotes on traders' screens.
Tradeweb usually starts offering quotes at 0800 London time
but opened at 0400 London time on what turned out to be a
historic day.
Traders said there has been very little - if any - actual
trading and the prices on the screens were largely indicative.
But Citi's rate strategists lowered their 10-year gilt yield
forecast to 0.9 percent on Friday.
German 10-year yields were indicated at a fresh all-time low
of -0.10 percent, according to Tradeweb quotes,
and U.S. Treasury yields tumbled to a four-year low of 1.406
percent.
