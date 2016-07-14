Labour leadership contender says Britain should vote again on Brexit

LONDON, July 14 Britain should vote again on
whether to remain in the European Union once a Brexit deal is
agreed, Owen Smith, one of three candidates vying to lead
Britain's opposition Labour Party, the Guardian newspaper
reported on Thursday.
Smith, who announced his candidacy to succeed Jeremy Corbyn
at helm of the centre-left party on Wednesday, said many Britons
who backed leaving the EU believe they were misled and should be
given a second chance to vote.
"That does mean a second referendum or a general election
when the terms are clear. The Labour government should be
committing to that," he told the Guardian newspaper.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)