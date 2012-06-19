CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Canada's Fairfax to buy Brit Insurance for $300 mln

(Corrects paragraph 1 to remove incorrect reference to company
expanding in the reinsurance market)
* Runoff unit to buy Brit Insurance at a discount to book
value
* Brit Insurance had net reserves of $1.3 bln
* Expects deal to close in fourth quarter
June 18 Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings
Ltd's RiverStone runoff unit will buy Brit Insurance
Ltd of London from Brit Group for about $300 million.
Brit Insurance, which wrote UK domestic as well some
international insurance and reinsurance, was placed in runoff
earlier this year.
"We continue to look for opportunities to grow profitably in
the runoff area," Fairfax's Chief Executive Prem Watsa said in a
statement.
In a runoff, an insurance company stops writing new business
and only manages the existing book until all the policies in
that book expire.
Prem Watsa, an Indian-born Canadian, has built a reputation
as a shrewd contrarian investor by moves such as betting against
the U.S. housing market in the last decade and reaping billions
when the market collapsed.
Watsa, known as the "Warren Buffett of the North", took
control of Fairfax in 1985 and sits on the board of Research in
Motion . He also holds an 18.5 percent interest
in pulp and paper company Resolute Forest Products Inc
.
The Canadian property and casualty insurer said Brit
Insurance had net reserves of about $1.3 billion and cash and
invested assets of about $1.9 billion at March 31.
RiverStone will buy Brit Insurance at a discount to its book
value, said Fairfax, which put the UK insurer's book value at
about $530 million.
The deal, likely to be funded by internal resources at
RiverStone, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2012.
Fairfax last month said it would buy Thomas Cook Group Plc's
77 percent stake in its India operations for about $150
million.
Fairfax shares closed at C$390.02 on Friday on the Toronto
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca and Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in
Bangalore. Editing by Mark Potter and Sriraj Kalluvila)