2015年 3月 26日

Haversham to buy British Car Auctions for 1.23 bln stg

March 26 Haversham Holdings Plc said it would buy British Car Auctions Ltd from U.S. buyout group Clayton, Dubilier & Rice for about 1.23 billion pounds ($1.83 billion) in a cash- and-stock deal.

Haversham, a vehicle set up to buy companies in the automotive sector, will fund the deal through a 1.03 billion pound share placement, a 200 million pound loan and by issuing 69.5 million new shares.

($1 = 0.6712 pounds) (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
