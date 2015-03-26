Haversham to buy British Car Auctions for 1.23 bln stg

Shareholder advisors challenge SAP board in row over pay
FRANKFURT, May 6 Leading shareholder advisors have called on SAP investors to oppose the supervisory board of Europe's largest technology company in a dispute over management pay.
March 26 Haversham Holdings Plc said it would buy British Car Auctions Ltd from U.S. buyout group Clayton, Dubilier & Rice for about 1.23 billion pounds ($1.83 billion) in a cash- and-stock deal.
Haversham, a vehicle set up to buy companies in the automotive sector, will fund the deal through a 1.03 billion pound share placement, a 200 million pound loan and by issuing 69.5 million new shares.
($1 = 0.6712 pounds) (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
FRANKFURT, May 6 Leading shareholder advisors have called on SAP investors to oppose the supervisory board of Europe's largest technology company in a dispute over management pay.
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet completed its long-delayed maiden flight on Friday, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
MONZA, Italy, May 6 Eliud Kipchoge ran the quickest recorded marathon on Saturday, crossing the line on the Monza Formula One track in two hours and 25 seconds but missing out on a bold attempt to break the two-hour barrier.