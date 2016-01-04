British Columbia hires BOC, HSBC for Panda bonds

BRIEF-By-health's Hong Kong unit to invest in BRC Innovation LP with partners
* Says its Hong Kong unit plans to invest in BRC Innovation LP with partners
HONG KONG, Jan 4 (IFR) - British Columbia has hired Bank of China and HSBC Bank (China) as joint lead underwriters for a potential maiden offering of Panda bonds.
The offering is for up to 3 billion renminbi ($460 million) with a maximum tenor of five years.
The Canadian province registered with Chinese regulators in late November to issue Panda bonds of up to Rmb6bn in the domestic interbank market.
The issuer is rated Aaa/AAA/AA (high) by Moody's/S&P/Dominion Bond. It has been exempted from securing domestic Chinese credit ratings.
British Columbia was the first foreign government entity to sell Dim Sum bonds, raising 2.5 billion renminbi in late 2013 from a sale of one-year bonds. (Reporting by Ina Zhou; Editing by Vincent Baby and Daniel Stanton)
BEIJING, Jan 20 China National Chemical Corp, or ChemChina, said on Friday it has sought the U.S. anti-trust regulator's approval for its planned $43 billion acquisition of Swiss crop protection and seed group Syngenta AG.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 Leaders of the global pharmaceutical industry, blasted by incoming U.S. President Donald Trump for "getting away with murder" on drug prices, are putting a brave face on the challenges in their biggest market.