UPDATE 1-London-bound BA flight lands in Montreal after bomb threat

(Adds interviews with airport spokesman; police)
By Allison Lampert
MONTREAL, July 29 A British Airways flight from
Las Vegas to London made an emergency landing in Montreal early
on Wednesday due to concern that a bomb threat had been made, an
airport spokesman said.
BA flight 274 from Las Vegas to London's Heathrow airport
landed safely at Montreal's Pierre Elliott Trudeau International
Airport just before 6 a.m. EDT (1000 GMT), airport spokesman
Francois Asselin said. BA had asked Montreal airport officials
for permission to land, Asselin said.
"What we learned was that there was a possible bomb threat
made against the plane," he said.
Asselin could provide no further details.
The B747 aircraft was carrying 312 passengers and 16 crew.
British Airways did not confirm the bomb threat, but said
its flight from Las Vegas to Heathrow landed safely in Montreal
and passengers left the aircraft safely.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Montreal police were
investigating.
(Reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal and Kate Holton in
London; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama; and Peter Galloway)