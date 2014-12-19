REFILE-BRIEF-British American Tobacco reaches $575 mln litigation settlement

(Removes Inmarsat Plc ticker)
Dec 19 British American Tobacco Plc
* British American Tobacco Plc Subsidiary, Imperial Tobacco
Canada Limited (Imperial Tobacco), reaches agreement
* Imperial Tobacco has reached an agreement in principle
with Flintkote company (Flintkote) - for a total of $575 mln
* Under terms of proposed settlement, Imperial Tobacco will
obtain protection from current and potential future Flintkote
related asbestos liability claims in United States
* Today's agreement in principle of dividend claims and
asbestos related liabilities, brings this long running
litigation to an end
* Litigation also seeks to hold Imperial Tobacco liable for
Flintkote's asbestos liabilities
* In order to finalise settlement, approval by bankruptcy
court in Delaware and district court will be required
* Approval expected to take place in 2nd qtr or 3rd qtr of
2015
