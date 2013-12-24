Singapore's GIC buys Blackstone out of Broadgate deal

BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Dec 24 Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC was named as British Land's new partner in London's Broadgate office and retail complex on Tuesday, buying out U.S. private equity group Blackstone for around 1.7 billion pounds ($2.8 billion).
British Land, Britain's second-largest listed developer after Land Securities, and Blackstone had owned equal shares of the Broadgate estate, a 30-acre site in London's City financial district whose tenants include Swiss bank UBS .
Reuters reported in August that Blackstone was planning to sell its stake for more than 1.7 billion pounds to a sovereign wealth fund and a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday the deal had been agreed at around that price.
British Land said through its new joint venture with GIC, it expected to broaden the site's appeal from a purely City-focused financial base to cater for those companies setting up in the creative and tech sectors which have traditionally been based in east London.
Broadgate is a fully-managed estate based around London Liverpool Street train station. The estate now includes 16 separate buildings.
"We see a significant opportunity to move Broadgate from a more traditional City-oriented office estate into a vibrant mixed-used campus serving not just the City but also the emerging districts to the north and east of the City," said Tim Roberts, Head of Offices at British Land.
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July
April 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: U.S. STRIKES SYRIA Russia warns that U.S. cruise missile strikes on a Syrian air base could have "extremely serious" consequences, as Trump's first major foray into a foreign conflict opens a rift between Moscow and Washington. U.S. lawmakers from both parties back Trump's strikes on Syria, but demand he spell out a broader strategy for dealing with the conflict