UPDATE 1-UK seeks to shake up pay-tv film market

LONDON Aug 19 The UK Competition Commission
said it is looking at measures to make the UK pay-TV movie
market more competitive, after it found that BSkyB's Sky
was restricting competition.
The regulator said on Friday that Sky had an incumbency
advantage with a large subscriber base that meant potential
rivals were unable to bid successfully for first subscription
rights for pay-TV movies.
"Many consumers do not consider the other ways of watching
movies as close substitutes to Sky Movies," said the Competition
Commission, adding that it was inviting responses to possible
remedies that would seek to enable more firms to secure pay-TV
rights from major studios.
BSkyB said in a separate statement: "BSkyB continues to
believe that no regulatory intervention is required and that
consumers benefit from high levels of choice, value and
innovation across a wide range of providers."
The broadcaster, the subject of a premium bid from parent
News Corp that evaporated last month after a
phone-hacking scandal, said it would continue to engage with the
commission.
