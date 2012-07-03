UPDATE 1-Britvic says soft drinks recall to cost up to 5 mln stg

July 3 British soft drink maker Britvic Plc
recalled packs of its Robinsons Fruit Shoot and Fruit
Shoot Hydro soft drinks, fearing some of them may be damaged,
and said it expects the recall to cut profit by 1 million to 5
million pounds this year.
Britvic said ongoing tests identified some damaged caps,
which may come off the soft drink packs.
It was trying to resolve the issue so that normal production
could resume, said the Chelmsford-based Britvic, which also
produces and sells PepsiCo Inc's brands such as Pepsi
and 7UP in Britain and Ireland.
Shares of the company, whose own brands include Tango and
J2O, were down about 2 percent at 327.1 pence at 1020 GMT on the
London Stock Exchange on Tuesday.