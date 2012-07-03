UPDATE 1-Britvic says soft drinks recall to cost up to 5 mln stg

July 3 British soft drink maker Britvic Plc recalled packs of its Robinsons Fruit Shoot and Fruit Shoot Hydro soft drinks, fearing some of them may be damaged, and said it expects the recall to cut profit by 1 million to 5 million pounds this year.

Britvic said ongoing tests identified some damaged caps, which may come off the soft drink packs.

It was trying to resolve the issue so that normal production could resume, said the Chelmsford-based Britvic, which also produces and sells PepsiCo Inc's brands such as Pepsi and 7UP in Britain and Ireland.

Shares of the company, whose own brands include Tango and J2O, were down about 2 percent at 327.1 pence at 1020 GMT on the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday.