UPDATE 2-Price wars make drinks maker Britvic wary on 2015

* CEO sees soft drink category flat to slightly down in 2015
* Says company's revenue growth will be "fairly subdued"
* Full-year EBIT comes in ahead of expectations
By Martinne Geller
LONDON, Nov 26 British soft drinks firm Britvic
said on Wednesday that fierce competition between
retailers at home in the coming year would likely put pressure
on prices and weigh on sales growth.
The Robinsons squash maker, whose main markets are Britain,
Ireland and France, said operating profit should rise next year
from the 158.1 million pounds ($248.4 million) earned in the 12
months to Sept. 28, but cost savings would be the main driver.
"From a revenue perspective, we do see a relatively flat to
slightly declining category," Chief Executive Simon Litherland
told Reuters, speaking about the overall soft drinks market,
which has been hurt by changing consumer tastes and budgets.
Litherland said competition between Britain's grocers would
weigh on prices: "We expect fairly subdued revenue growth for
the year."
While Britvic's full-year operating profit, or earnings
before interest and tax (EBIT), was up 17.6 percent and ahead of
its expected range of 148 million to 156 million, sales slipped
4 percent in its fourth quarter, a decline it put down to poor
summer weather.
For the full year, sales rose 2.4 percent to 1.34 billion
pounds, with growth in both volume and prices.
Shares in Britvic fell 3 percent on Wednesday,
underperforming the FTSE index of 100 shares and its peers.
Still, Nomura analysts said Britvic's pipeline of new
products, if successful, could make the guidance look
conservative.
For the new financial year, Britvic expects operating profit
in the range of 164 million to 173 million pounds, again
underpinned by cost savings.
The company, which makes and sells PepsiCo brands
such as Pepsi and 7UP in Britain, said cost savings came in 2
million pounds above 2014 targets and it was on track to deliver
cumulative savings of 25 million in its 2015 financial year.
Britvic rejected a merger proposal from smaller rival AG
Barr in July 2013 in favour of a cost-cutting drive
aimed at funding expansion.
The group has since started selling its Fruit Shoot
children's drink across the United States, Spain and India.
Following a roll-out of it single-serve packages, it plans
to launch multipacks of Fruit Shoot in the United States in the
second half of 2015, getting into the much bigger market for
large packages to take home.
Britvic also said it plans to expand its capacity, including
spending 25 million pounds on a new high-speed plastic bottle
line and warehousing.
(1 US dollar = 0.6365 British pound)
(Editing by David Clarke)