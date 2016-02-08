Brixmor's top execs exit after accounting review

Feb 8 Brixmor Property Group Inc said
three of its top officers, including its chief executive, had
resigned after an internal accounting review showed
discrepancies in the company's financial statements.
The company's quarterly statements had been tampered with in
order to show consistent growth in same-property net operating
income, the New York-based real estate investment trust said.
"The board is disappointed to have learned of the conduct
and lack of appropriate management supervision uncovered as a
result of the Audit Committee review," Chairman John Schreiber
said in a statement.
(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)