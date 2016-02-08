UPDATE 2-Brixmor's top execs exit after accounting review, shares plunge

* Review reveals financial statements tampered with
* Company postpones fourth-quarter results to Feb. 29
* shares down as much as 25 percent
(Adds share, Blackstone's comment and details)
Feb 8 Shopping center owner and operator Brixmor
Property Group Inc said its CEO and two other top
officers resigned after an internal review found that its
financial statements were tampered with, sending its shares down
as much as 25 percent.
The company said on Monday its quarterly statements had been
tampered with to show consistent growth in same-property net
operating income.
"The board is disappointed to have learned of the conduct
and lack of appropriate management supervision uncovered as a
result of the audit committee review," Chairman John Schreiber
said in a statement.
Brixmor was taken public in 2013 by Blackstone Group LP
. As the company's largest shareholder, the private equity
firm holds a 36.24 percent stake, according to Reuters data.
Brixmor, which swung to a profit after its IPO, said it
would not have to restate its financial statements as the impact
of the discrepancies was not material to the results. The matter
will not hurt the company's compliance with debt covenants,
Brixmor added.
"We have zero tolerance for unethical behavior at the
companies we invest in. While the dollar amounts involved were
small, the principle is not. Fortunately, the business remains
solid," a Blackstone spokesperson said in an email to Reuters.
Brixmor said it had reported the matter to the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission.
Brixmor Chief Executive Michael Carroll, Chief Financial
Officer Michael Pappagallo and Chief Accounting Officer Steven
Splain, along with an accounting employee, resigned, effective
immediately.
The New York-based company named Raider Hill Advisors LLC
founder Daniel Hurwitz interim chief executive.
The company also rescheduled the release of its
fourth-quarter results from Monday to Feb. 29.
"We are concerned that the company will need time to heal
and to convince investors that no more irregularities exist,"
RBC Capital Markets analyst Rich Moore wrote in a note,
downgrading the stock to "underperform" from "outperform" and
cutting the price target to $25 from $30.
Brixmor operates a wholly owned portfolio of
grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers,
with 518 properties from California to Maine, including
retailers TJX Cos Inc and The Kroger Co.
Brixmor's shares were down 20.2 percent at $21.09 after
plunging to $19.91, their lowest since December 2013.
(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza, Kirti Pandey and Don Sebastian)