Brixmor Property Group names Angela Aman CFO

April 27 Shopping center owner and operator Brixmor Property Group Inc named Angela Aman its chief financial officer, nearly three months after the company's top officers quit following an internal review that found its quarterly statements were altered.

Chief Executive Michael Carroll, Chief Financial Officer Michael Pappagallo and Chief Accounting Officer Steven Splain resigned in February after the review found that the statements had been tampered with to show consistent growth in same-property net operating income.

Aman replaces interim CFO Barry Lefkowitz, who will step down from his management position, effective May 20, the company said. (1.usa.gov/24kKvTt).

Shares of New York-based Brixmor had risen nearly 23 percent since the accounting review in February. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)