2012年 10月 20日

New Issue - BR Malls adds $175 mln in notes

Oct 19 BR Malls International Finance Limited
 on Thursday added $175 million of perpetual notes to
an existing issue, said market sources.
    The sale took place in the 144a private placement market.
    The issue is guaranteed by BR Malls Participacoes SA
.
    Banco BTG Pactual and Deutsche Bank were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: BR MALLS

AMT $175 MLN    COUPON 8.5 PCT     MATURITY    PERPETUAL
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 108.5    FIRST PAY    1/21/2013 
MOODY'S Ba1     YIELD 7.834 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/25/2012   
S&P DOUBLE-B    SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    QUARTERLY
FITCH N/A                          NON-CALLABLE   N/A

