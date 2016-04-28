Cypress Semi to buy Broadcom's Internet of Things business

BRIEF-Citigroup credit card delinquency and charge-off rate for December
* Citigroup Inc C.N - credit card charge-offs 2.53 percent in December versus 2.92 percent in November - sec filing
April 28 Chipmaker Cypress Semiconductor Corp said it agreed to buy Broadcom Ltd's Internet of Things (IoT) business and related assets for $550 million in cash.
The deal is expected to close in the third calendar quarter and will help Cypress gain share in consumer IoT market, which includes wearable electronics and home automation.
Separately, Cypress said Chief Executive Thurman Rodgers would step down this week. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Harwood capital llp reports 5.9 percent passive stake in inspired entertainment inc as of dec 23, 2016 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2iDPN9K Further company coverage:
Jan 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc head of global compliance Alan Cohen is stepping down.