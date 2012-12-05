版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 6日 星期四 05:10 BJT

BRIEF-Broadcom shares up 1.6 pct after the bell following guidance

NEW YORK Dec 5 Broadcom Corp : * Shares were up 1.6 percent after the bell following the release of its guidance.

