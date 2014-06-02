版本:
Broadcom looking at sale of its baseband chip business

June 2 Chipmaker Broadcom Corp said it was looking to sell or wind-down of its cellular baseband business.

The company said on Monday that a sale or wind-down of the business would likely save $700 million annually.

Baseband chips are used in mobile devices to process wireless communication. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
