Broadcom posts higher revenue, profit declines

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares ease after run of gains; oil lifted by OPEC cut extension hopes
* Oil rises as optimism over OPEC cuts outweighs rising US supply
NEW YORK Oct 23 Broadcom Corp posted higher quarterly revenue on strength across its business segments but its profit declined on rising costs.
The maker of chips used in everything from cellphones to computers posted a profit of $220 million, or 38 cents per share, compared with $270 million, or 48 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.
Revenue rose to $2.13 billion from $1.96 billion and compared with analyst expectations for $2.09 billion according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
MUMBAI, Feb 17 Apple Inc will in the coming months start assembling its lower-priced iPhone SE models at a contract manufacturer's plant in the southern Indian technology hub of Bengaluru, an industry source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
* Vimpelcom successfully enters into a multi-currency term and revolving facilities agreement of up to $2.25 billion with several international banks