Broadcom posts higher revenue, profit declines

NEW YORK Oct 23 Broadcom Corp posted higher quarterly revenue on strength across its business segments but its profit declined on rising costs.

The maker of chips used in everything from cellphones to computers posted a profit of $220 million, or 38 cents per share, compared with $270 million, or 48 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue rose to $2.13 billion from $1.96 billion and compared with analyst expectations for $2.09 billion according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.