Broadcom posts higher quarterly revenue

NEW YORK Jan 29 Broadcom Corp posted quarterly revenue at the high end of its target range as demand improved for its chips and it announced a 10 percent increase in its dividend.

The maker of chips used in products from television set-top boxes to smartphones, including the Apple Inc iPhone, said on Tuesday reported a profit of $251 million or 43 cents per share, compared with $254 million or 45 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue rose to $2.08 billion from $1.82 billion and compared with Wall Street expectations for $2.07 billion according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. On Dec. 5 Broadcom, forecast revenue in a range of $2 billion to $2.1 billion, which was at the high end of its previous guidance range.

