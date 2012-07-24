UPDATE 1-Broadcom quarterly revenue beats Wall Street view

* 2nd quarter revenue $1.97 bln vs Street view $1.95 bln

* Sees higher 3rd quarter revenue

NEW YORK, July 24 Broadcom Corp posted second-quarter revenue that was slightly ahead of Wall Street expectations and forecast a revenue increase in the current quarter, sending its shares up as much as 5.9 percent in late trading.

Broadcom, a supplier of chips for smartphones such as the Apple Inc iPhone, forecast third-quarter revenue in a range of $2 billion to $2.15 billion, compared with analyst expectations for $2.107 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The maker of chips used in products ranging from consumer electronics devices to network equipment posted a profit of $160 million, or 28 cents per share, compared with a profit of $175 million, or 31 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue rose to $1.97 billion from $1.8 billion, compared with analysts' average expectation for $1.95 billion according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's shares rose to $32.25 in late trading after closing at 30.77 on Nasdaq. The stock has risen 4 percent so far this year compared with a 1 percent decline in the index of semiconductor stocks.