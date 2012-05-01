UPDATE 2-Broadcom outlook for profit margin disappoints

* 1st-qtr EPS of 65 cents vs 55 cents expected by analysts
* Revenue reached $1.83 bln; Street estimated $1.799 bln
* GAAP gross margin to decline in 2nd qtr, company says
* Shares fall as much as 2 pct in late trade
NEW YORK, May 1 Chip maker Broadcom Corp
said its gross profit margin for the current quarter
would drop from the first quarter because of acquisition-related
costs, and its shares fell as much as 1.9 percent in after-hours
trade.
Broadcom's on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings and
revenue than were higher than Wall Street expected, but
investors worried about rising costs at the company, which
closed its $3.7 billion acquisition of NetLogic Microsystems
during the quarter.
The company, a maker of chips for products ranging from
cellphones to network equipment, is also suffering from weak
phone sales at chip customer Nokia Oyj and stiff
competition from rival Qualcomm Inc.
"They did well in the quarter, but their guidance is a tad
weak," said Charter Equity Research analyst Ed Snyder. "With
improving overall revenue you'd expect margins to move up a
bit."
Broadcom reported a GAAP gross margin of 48.1 percent for
the first quarter but did not say how far it expects the number
to fall this quarter. On a non-GAAP basis, it said gross margin
would stay around the first-quarter level of 52 percent.
The company forecast revenue of $1.9 billion to $2 billion,
implying a midpoint below the $1.969 billion expected by Wall
Street, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Executives told analysts on a conference call that revenue
from network equipment clients would rise this quarter but that
wireless sales would be roughly unchanged from the first
quarter.
Broadcom's first-quarter revenue rose slightly to $1.827
billion from $1.816 billion. That compared with Wall Street's
estimate of $1.799 billion.
Its profit fell to $88 million, or 15 cents per share, from
$228 million, or 40 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.
Excluding unusual items, it earned 65 cents per share, well
above the 55 cents estimated on average by analysts.
Broadcom shares fell as far as $36 in late trade after
closing at $36.70 on the Nasdaq.